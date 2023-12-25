Deadpool Christmas movie was scrapped for this sad reason

If you’re a Deadpool fan we’ve got some bad news for you: not only was there meant to be a Deadpool Christmas movie, but it was also scrapped for a totally underwhelming reason. The idea of a Deadpool Christmas movie has been floating around for quite some time now – and there was even the Once Upon a Deadpool, which was designed as a Christmas bonus. But what about a full Deadpool Christmas movie?

In a conversation with Big Issue, Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the Deadpool Christmas movie, and why it never ended up happening. He said “Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

It’s unfortunate that the Deadpool Christmas comedy movie co-written by Reynolds didn’t happen simply because of the logistics of the acquisition, rather than for any reason to do with the content of the script itself. However, there could also be another awkward reason for the film being scrapped because Disney still may not have been sure how to handle an R-rated MCU character, especially in a Christmas movie.

Still, there is a glimmer of good news. A script for a Deadpool Christmas movie exists. That means that, at some point in the future, it’s very possible that we see Deadpool return for a Christmas adventure.