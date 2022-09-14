Avengers: Endgame directors turned down Scarlet Witch’s crown

After several instalments in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff transformed into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. The fantasy series completed her arc in becoming a Marvel villain, and she got her proper costume. She would’ve gotten it earlier, but there were some naysayers.

According to Andy Park, director of visual development for Marvel Studios, explained that Scarlet Witch’s crown was pitched much earlier, but not nixed. “I remember Age of Ultron, kind of trying to throw in that design with the head dress and everything, or the crown,” he recalled to The Direct, “knowing that there is no way they are going to go that direction, because of her character.”

Later, then, recurring Marvel movie directors Joe and Anthony Russo acknowledged Park’s ideas, but said it wasn’t happening. “[In Civil War] I did version where it is like, ‘Let’s give her a headband’ to allude to the crown,” he remembers. “Of course the Russo Brothers were like ‘I see what you’re trying to do. Nope. Can’t have that either.'”

When the day finally came for Park and his team to give Wanda the full ensemble on WandaVision, it was a joyous one. “Fast forward to WandaVision,” he explains. “I was talking to producer Mary Livanos, and she told me that at the end of the show she is going to become the Scarlett Witch. And I was like, ‘Yes, finally!'”

There was some discussion about the costume at the end being more CGI than practical, and Park was part of the chorus who said the Marvel series was better without such VFX. As both an artist and a fan, the end result was something that inspired a lot of pride.

“That is where I was able to have a lot of fun, with all the potential crowns. What does her costume look like? Putting little Easter eggs in,” he states. “Then seeing it realised with costume designer Mayes Rubeo and seeing what the VFX people did with that final episode. It brought out the fanboy in me but also the professional working at Marvel Studios. It was very rewarding.”

Elizabeth Olsen once again played Scarlet Witch for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she’s the main antagonist. We get a taste of her power, which is some off the greatest in the entire franchise. Wherever she returns, Park is sure to have a grand ol’ time creating her look.

