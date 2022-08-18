She-Hulk got review bombed on IMDb

Everything is subjective, but the internet has a tendency to skew perspective at times. She-Hulk, the new Marvel series on Disney Plus, isn’t attracted many fans who are men over 30. In fact, there appears to have been some review-bombing going on over at IMDb.

If you at the ratings for the comedy series, you can see that it’s trending positive generally, with 39.9% of reviews being ten out of ten at time of writing. At the other end of the scale, however, you can see that 31.5% of reviews are one out of ten. The demographic breakdown shows that men aged 30 to 44 have submitted over 1,100 reviews, and 35.8% of those are at the bottom of the scale.

This states that the majority of men over 30 aren’t fans of Jennifer Walters. According to The Direct, there was an influx of these reviews pre-first episode. Some pre-release appear to have been moderated out by IMDb, however more from release have posted, calling She-Hulk “woke garbage” and slating the show for incorporating “identity politics”.

In roundtables attended by The Digital Fix, She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao, and executive producer Wendy Jacobson spoke about examining sexism in the sci-fi series. This is particularly prevalent in the scenes around Jennifer dating.

“Any woman who’s ever been in a bar and been hit on by a guy, or any woman who’s ever walked down an alley at night wishes that she could transform into She-Hulk,” Coiro stated. “So we thought that was a really important element to be told by women.”

She-Hulk season 2 might have to move onto the pressures of being a female filmmaker. The first episode of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney Plus