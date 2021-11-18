Martin Scorsese and Jonah Hill to take on the Grateful Dead for Apple

We love it when a new film announcement sounds like a round of Mad Libs and that’s what we have here – Martin Scorsese, Jonah Hill and the Grateful Dead. All of the ingredients needed for a good time at the movies, surely?

And according to Deadline, that’s exactly what we have in store. After producing Martin Scorsese’s next project, Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple will be producing a Grateful Dead biopic starring Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia and once again directed by Scorsese.

The writers of the critically-acclaimed American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are writing the script for the as-yet-untitled biopic. All of the surviving Grateful Dead bandmembers are on board as executive producers, as well as Garcia’s daugher, Trixie Garcia. Their involvement means that Apple has the rights to use the Grateful Dead’s music in the film.

Scorsese has directed and produced many music documentaries over the years, including Shine a Light (about The Rolling Stones), George Harrison: Living in the Material World and Rolling Thunder Revue (about Bob Dylan). But this is the first time he has made a music biopic.

Apple have been adding substantial star-power to their line-up recently, with two Tom Hanks vehicles – Greyhound (2020) and Finch (2021). Killers of the Flower Moon stars regular Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Ridley Scott’s next film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is also being made by Apple; as well as upcoming movies starring Will Smith, Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The Grateful Dead formed in California in 1965 and the core bandmembers stayed together for thirty years, until Jerry Garcia’s death in 1995. They toured constantly during their career and played over 2,000 concerts, attended by a loyal fanbase known as Deadheads. They have received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese have been looking for another project since The Wolf of Wall Street, for which Hill was Oscar-nominated. It looks like exciting times are ahead for the actor-and-director pair.