Made in Abyss season 2 trailer teases island adventure for Riko and Reg

A second season of Made in Abyss has been announced, with a new trailer and poster now available. The season will be called Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun.

Made in Abyss is an anime adaption of the manga with the same name. There are currently three movies and one season of the show released. The story follows Riko, an orphan girl. People go into a mysterious hole called the Abyss to explore and find artifacts and remnants of past civilizations.

Riko wants to become a legendary Cave-Raider, known as a “White Whistle,” like her mother was, and one day she discovers a robot boy within the Abyss who she names Reg. Believing her mother is at the bottom of the Abyss, Riko embarks on a journey with Reg to descend into the Abyss and find her.

The trailer starts with “we all seek, desire and dream for the Golden City,” a ship comes across a “solitary island in an unnavigable patch of sea.” Riko says; “I want to go looking for it. The light that no else has found.”

No release date has yet been given, other than 2022. The trailer can be watched in full here;

The poster can also be seen as part of this tweet;

Along with the teaser, new cast members were announced for the second season. Vueko will be played by Yuka Terasaki (A Certain Magical Index), Belaf by Mitsuki Saiga (Attack on Titan), Wazukyan by Hiroaki Hirata (One Piece), and Faputa will be voiced by Misaki Kuno (The Seven Deadly Sins).

Together with these cast announcements it was also confirmed that Masayuki Kojima will be returning from the first season to direct the second with Kinema Citrus.

Sentai Filmworks also previously confirmed they have licensed the new season for a worldwide release outside of Japan, but potential streaming homes or home video releases have yet to be revealed.