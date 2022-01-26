The game is afoot! Save 57% on this limited edition Sherlock box set

From Christopher Lee to Robert Downey Jr., many of the greatest screen actors have played Sherlock Holmes at some point in their careers. For lots of fans, though, Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of the curmudgeonly sleuth in Steven Moffat’s TV adaptation is one of the most iconic of recent years.

If you can’t get enough of Cumberbatch’s dramatic coat sweep, or Martin Freeman’s frustratedly bemused John Watson, then you may be pleased to hear that you can get Series 1 – 3 in a limited edition boxset, along with two striking busts of Sherlock and John, at 57% off.

The Sherlock and John busts have been created with a great attention to detail. They make beautiful ornaments (or bookends) and would look spectacular when displayed on a bookshelf or mantelpiece. You also get a pair of art cards that depict each of the characters, which collectors will be keen to get their hands on.

Of course, while the busts and artcards are beautiful, the first three series of Sherlock are a pretty wonderful thing to have in your collection as well. Including both Blu-ray and DVD copies, this set gives you a chance to relive Sherlock and John’s first meeting in A Study in Pink, their encounter with Irene Adler in A Scandal in Belgravia, the intense cliffhanger of The Reichenbach Fall, and the emotional highlights of John’s wedding in The Sign of Three. This is some top television.

“Hold up one minute, pal. There are four series of Sherlock. I want all of them, not just three.” Don’t worry. We hear you. As luck would have it, the Blu-ray editions of both Sherlock Series 4 and the 2016 special, The Abominable Bride, are also currently available at over 40% off each. If you want to grab the whole collection, now would be the ideal time to do so.

We don’t know exactly how long this deal is going to run for, so if you want to buy it, make sure you don’t wait too long and then miss out on the bargain. Do you enjoy book adaptations? Check out our article on the best movies based on books.