Jurassic Park’s grossest scene is a toy now, dinosaur poo not included

As well as plenty of TV and movie announcements, San Diego Comic Con is also a place where new toys are announced. While Jurassic World figures and Lego sets are currently hugely popular with dino-mad kids, there are also Jurassic Park sets that appeal to the nostalgia of adults.

Mattel’s Hammond Collection is the successor to the Amber Collection, which focuses on movie-accurate collectibles. And it seems as though toilets and well…poo are something of a theme. One set that has caused a stir is the Outhouse Chaos Set, which recreates the famous scene where the T-rex munches the blood-sucking lawyer who has abandoned the kids and run away to hide in the toilet.

And now, another famous scene has been recreated into an action figure, according to CinemaBlend – the one where Laura Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler diagnoses a sick triceratops by plunging her arms into a mountain of dino poo. The Sattler figure comes with detachable arms that you can swap out for arms that are covered in – in the words of Jeff Goldlum’s Dr Ian Malcolm – “one big pile of shit.”

Dern, Goldblum and Sam Neill recently reunited for Jurassic World: Dominion, the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy which began in 2015. Dominion has made over $600 million at the international box office, one of only seven movies to do so since the pandemic began.

While the trilogy which centred around Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt has come to an end, it seems unlikely that Hollywood will leave a cash cow – or should that be cash triceratops? – like Jurassic Park alone for long. Dinosaurs will surely always be a draw that gets bums in cinema seats.

