We’re hiring! The Digital Fix is looking for two new staff writers

Hey you. Yeah, you! I need pictures, pictures of Spider-Man! Wait, no. That’s not it. I need writers! Two staff writers, to be specific. Yes, that’s right. The Digital Fix is once again on the hunt for two talented and enthusiastic entertainment and tech journalists to join our small but ambitious team of writers.

If you know who forged the Infinity Gauntlet, love the sound of the TARDIS, and think motion smoothing is the work of the Devil, then we want to hear from you. It’s not just us on the hunt, though, our sister sites PC GamesN, The Loadout, and Pocket Tactics are also recruiting. So if you prefer your entertainment less passive be sure to check them out.

For those who recognise the superiority of lounging in a comfy chair without having to press buttons, here’s everything we’re looking for at The Digital Fix. We want two UK-based staff writers to join us. The ideal applicant should love entertainment and tech and want to share that passion with the world. Sound good? Then check out the job description below…

Role: Staff Writer – The Digital Fix

Location: Bath/Remote (UK)

Closing Date: Dec 1, 2021

Type: (Full-time, Permanent)

Salary: £22k

The Role

Create brilliant regular content for The Digital Fix, with a focus on original reporting, including news, features, guides, opinion pieces, and more. Generate, write, upload, and publish high-quality editorial output with a view to growing the site’s reach and enhancing the brand’s reputation.

You will be responsible for:

Daily content creation, with a focus on guides, news writing, and original reporting

Other content creation tasks, including reviews, features, and opinion pieces

Ensuring consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Maintaining a keen eye on industry developments and competitors

Ensuring content is optimised for audience growth and discovery, and developing an awareness of best practices to facilitate this

Other as requested by the Editor

You will be expected to:

Write at least five news stories/two guides/one guide and three news stories per day (unless otherwise agreed with Editor)

Write e-com and sponsored content stories when required

Upload stories to site CMS

Adhere to our guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Conduct interviews and transcribe them

Build and maintain relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources etc.

Attend and report from industry events

Use the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

You will have/be:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

The ability to find the most interesting angle for any given story

A keen interest in and passion for TV, movies, and gadgets

Experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

Proficiency with Gdocs, email, and other work tools

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply here with a covering letter, CV, and recent writing sample.

Please also note that this role is based either in our offices in Bath or can be remote within the UK.

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

Competitive salary

28 days holiday

Birthdays off along with a birthday Amazon voucher

Auto-enrolment pension (with increasing employer contributions based on years of service)

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Employee Assistance Programme

WeCare 24/7 GP, mental health support and virtual wellbeing

Vitality private health care cover

Employee Benefits Choice (discounted store/gift cards)

Tech and Cycle Schemes

Incredible refurbished office in Bath with desk hoteling

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, The Digital Fix, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.

If games are more your thing, our sister sites PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, and The Loadout are all hiring staff writers, too. You can check out the listings here.

Best of luck!