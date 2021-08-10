We’re hiring! The Digital Fix is looking for a US-based evening writer

Know the difference between the Silurians and the Cylons? Do you know your Infinity Stones from your Mother Boxes? Does watching stuff in the wrong aspect ratio infuriate you? Well, if you answered yes to any of those questions, you might be the person we’re looking for.

The Digital Fix is looking for a freelance evening news writer. This is a fully remote position, and you’ll need to commit to working from 4pm to 12am UK time, but we’re flexible on those hours if the right candidate comes along. We are specifically looking for a US-based candidate.

You’ll be paid monthly on a regular freelance basis and kept on a £1,800 a month retainer. We’ll also be able to offer you some annual holiday leave. As a member of The Digital Fix team, you’ll participate in virtual meetings, report to the Editor, and receive regular feedback on your work to help you develop. Plus there’ll be plenty of support to get you up to speed including regular 1:1s, feedback, and you’ll benefit from the guidance and support of both the UK team and our sister site PCGamesN’s excellent US-based Senior News Writers.

We’re looking for a talented writer capable of finding a news story in something as simple as a press release to scouring the deepest depths of Twitter for an exciting angle. You’ll be capable of writing engaging copy about the biggest movies, the most talked-about TV, and niche home tech. You’ll also know where to go looking to discover these stories and be able to write them up in a timely and accurate manner.

Despite being a remote worker half a world away, you’ll still be part of the team and will be making a critical contribution to the success of The Digital Fix.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Location: US

Application deadline: August 31, 2021

Responsibilities include:

Writing day-to-day news about film, TV, and home tech

Researching angles and avenues for the above

Talking to studios and PRs for comment

Occasional event coverage

On occasion, writing larger articles about specific topics

CMS work, transcription, and other odd jobs as required

Other as requested by the Editor, or Group Editor

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write brilliantly, swiftly, and to task across a range of disciplines

A keen interest in entertainment and home tech

Proficiency with GIMP/Pixlr/Photoshop (or similar)

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience writing news or features regularly, preferably online

Social media experience

CMS experience (ideally with WordPress)

Previous work at major magazines or websites, particularly covering news

How to apply

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please send a covering letter, a CV, and at least one example of a piece of written work to [email protected]. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in paid trial shifts. Good luck!