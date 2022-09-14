Hugh Jackman believes The Greatest Showman 2 can still happen

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for… that is, if the thing you’ve been waiting for is a potential sequel to the 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman.

Talk of a potential follow-up to The Greatest Showman, which grossed $434.9 million at the global box office, heated up in May this year after Michelle Williams, who played P.T. Barnum’s wife, expressed her desire to make a sequel to the family movie in an interview with Variety. As pointed out by Williams, a huge factor in the film’s success was its infectious soundtrack, which featured songs like ‘The Greatest Show,’ ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘This is Me.’

“I would make another one of those in a heartbeat,” she revealed. “I wish they’d make a sequel. That movie brought so much joy to so many people, and to make people that happy, man, that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing. I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack.”

X-Men movie star Jackman played the real-life circus showman P.T. Barnum and was joined not only by Williams but also by Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Keala Settle, among others.

With Euphoria popping off, Zendaya may well be too booked and busy, but in a recent interview with Variety, Jackman revealed that he, at least, was up for a potential sequel to the feel-good movie. “There’s always a chance; I’ve done a few sequels in my time,” he said. “There’s no plan, there’s no script that I know of yet. But that’s good to know. Thanks, Michelle.”

When it comes to movies based on historical figures, there can sometimes, as with P.T. Barnum, be a fair amount of… artistic license. This is why we made a guide rounding up the best movies based on a true story.