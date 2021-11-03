Harry Potter Wizard Chess is now half price on Amazon

The Wizard Chess scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is one that is both memorable and iconic. The way the pieces came to life and smashed each other down was brilliant to watch, even if it did leave some of us with a lifelong fear of faceless pawns, and it certainly gave chess a dangerous edge long before The Queen’s Gambit hit our screens. If you’re looking to bring a little wizardly fun to the table this holiday season, then get yourself over to Amazon, where you can save 50% on a really beautiful Wizard Chess set among the first of many early Black Friday discounts.

Sure, the pieces may not actually come to life and destroy each other (or your friends and family, for that matter), but at least that means that (unlike the citizens of the Wizarding World), you can actually play more than once on the same board. Each of the figures have been beautifully crafted and look exactly like they do in the movie. It’s a really quality set and if you’re a fan of both Harry Potter and chess, then this is a no-brainer.

With winter getting closer and the weather getting colder, this could provide an excellent source of cosy indoor entertainment. Chess is a timeless game of strategy and skill, and you could up the Potter points by switching white and black for your own warring factions: team up and pitch Harry, Ron and Hermione against McGonagall’s giant set from the movie/book, or you can imagine it’s Dumbledore’s Army vs. The Death Eaters. Extra points if the losing team dissolves into dust at the end.

This Wizard Chess set could also make a wonderful Christmas present. Not only will it provide a fun pastime during seasonal family gatherings, but it is likely to be a prized addition to any Harry Potter collection. Even if you (or the person you might want to gift this to) don’t play a lot of chess, the pieces could look spectacular when laid out on your display shelf.

It’s not clear how long this particular deal is running for, so don’t take too long to Slytherin (sorry) and grab yours now. Check out our Black Friday entertainment deals guide for more great discounts.