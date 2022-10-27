Harry Potter star reveals how little she was paid

Miriam Margolyes is a national treasure and has never pulled her punches. She always says exactly what she thinks – whether she’s talking about actors or actresses she’s worked with, or swearing up a storm. And that’s certainly the case in a recent interview, in which she discusses her Harry Potter earnings.

Miriam Margolyes has the admittedly small role of Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies. She doesn’t have too many scenes, the most memorable one is probably where the students are re-potting mandrakes and Neville faints. She was recently asked by an interviewer in the Metro about her “Harry Potter millions.”

Margolyes responds; “I never made Harry Potter millions. I think the three or four main people did and they deserve it, but my character didn’t. I was only in two and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout but I’m not grumbling. Now. I grumbled then but it made me very famous.” The interviewer says; “especially with children” and Margolyes responds; “But I don’t like children very much. If they can talk, I can cope. I don’t like babies. Nobody likes screaming babies. I don’t have children, but I like talking to intelligent kids. But if they’re just silly…”

Margolyes is now 81-years-old and says; “As you get older, you do give yourself more leeway to behave as you feel. So I’m often a bit naughty.” Margolyes is also known for starring in Ladies in Lavender (alongside Maggie Smith and Judi Dench), Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, Barbra Streisand’s Yentl, and Blackadder.

Professor Sprout is the Professor of Herbology and in the books she becomes close to Neville, who excels at the subject. She is also the Head of Hufflepuff House, whose students are known for being loyal, just, kind, and good friends. They also love animals and nature, which is why Newt Scamander was placed in that house.

If you’re a Potter-head, check out our guide to the best Harry Potter villains.