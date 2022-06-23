Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller wants fans to sign season 4 petition

Bryan Fuller, the showrunner of the popular television series based on the Silence of the Lambs character Hannibal Lector, has tweeted a link to a petition that he wants fans to sign in the hopes that a season four might be greenlit. The show starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. Fans were devastated when it was cancelled.

The series imagined what Hannibal Lecter would have been like as a practicing psychiatrist. It starred Mikkelsen as Hannibal and Dancy as a FBI criminal profiler, who becomes obsessed with him. It was a spin-off from the series of films featuring the character (most famously played by Anthony Hopkins) including Manhunter, Red Dragon and most notably, the Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs. The films were based on the book series by Thomas Harris.

The show’s passionate fanbase were crushed when it was cancelled and it still has a loyal following on social media, which Fuller is hoping to whip up with this petition idea. Last year, a teenager’s Hannibal fanart was selected to hang in the US Capitol.

The petition says; “the story of Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham was far from over, cut short with a premature cancellation after season 3. Many shows, even those with similar subject matter such as Dexter, have come back after extended periods of being off air. Now, with more streaming services and openly LGBTQ+ media being produced, finding the right home for Hannibal’s continuation is right around the corner. The cast, crew and Fannibals are ready! We are asking for an additional season (or more) to continue Hannibal and Will’s tale, officially concluding this dark arc of cutting-edge media.”

The petition currently has around 6,650 signatures and they will be hoping for many more. Bryan Fuller signing it and encouraging his following to do so is obviously an encouraging sign. Hannibal is not the only Fuller series that didn’t get a fair shake, as the delightful Pushing Daisies was also cancelled before its time. Since making Hannibal, Fuller has worked on American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery. He is clearly keen to return to the world of the cannibalistic psychiatrist though.

