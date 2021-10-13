A Halloween Treat: the entire Friday the 13th Collection is now less than $100

From his humble beginnings as the ghost of a child living in a lake, all the way through to his ultimate fate as an unstoppable cyborg terrorising starships in the future, Jason Voorhees is a horror icon who has been terrifying scary movie fans for generations. Now, you can relive the entire franchise back-to-back with the deluxe Friday the 13th Blu-ray box for just $94.99 from Best Buy.

If you’re looking for an iconic horror box set to binge-watch this Halloween, then you may have stumbled upon the perfect thing. There are twelve movies in this collection, giving you plenty of chill-filled fun to last you for the rest of the month. With most streaming services only showing one or two of the Jaso Voorhees classics, this could be your only way to enjoy every movie back to back.

Do you have any horror fans in your life? With Christmas on the horizon, this could end up being the ideal gift for any horror aficionados in your life. As these slasher movies have now themselves been slashed (in price), this is a perfect time to buy them either as a gift, or for yourself. Who wouldn’t want some of the best horror movies of all time in their collection?

For the sake of complete clarity, when we say that this set contains every movie, we really mean every movie, including crossovers and remakes. Here’s a list of every movie in the set for your your reference:

Friday the 13th (the 1980 original)

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (the 2009 remake)

It’s a comprehensive set and the artwork that they’ve created for the box (which celebrates the entirety of the series) really leans into the retro horror aesthetic. It’s always an unexpected pleasure when you can find a boxset which genuinely looks good on the shelf.

Friday the 13th Collection (Blu-ray) Friday the 13th Collection (Blu-ray) Best Buy $139.99 $94.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Best Buy are proudly boasting that this is the lowest price of the year so far for this product, so if you’ve been waiting for this set to be reduced, it looks like your waiting has paid off. But don’t wait too long as it’s unclear exactly how long this brilliant deal is going to last.