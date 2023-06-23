This article is an advertisement in partnership with G2A.COM.

Whether it’s down to busy lifestyles, an unfamiliarity with gaming, or simply a growing penchant for cozy and chilled-out games, casual gamers make up a significant portion of the gaming community. Sometimes you want to unwind with a game the same way you would with a book, picking it up and putting it down with ease, slotting it into those free moments that can be few and far between.

Given the growing popularity of the pastime among people who don’t consider themselves hardcore gamers, new games that may not fit the traditional profile of a casual game have begun catering to a wider skill bracket, meaning you’re no longer confined to mobile games and match-threes when you want to put your feet up.

Developers have heard the cries of the time-poor among us, utilizing an array of strategies to enhance the gaming experience of a more diverse player base. Gaming is also becoming a more affordable hobby thanks to sites like G2A.COM, who are currently offering a range of games for all skill levels in their Celebrate Diversity event. Keep reading to see some of these in action, and maybe even grab yourself a deal through G2A.COM.

Intuitive gameplay

One of the biggest barriers to many gamers is the time investment of learning a new game. Some particularly complex games require new players to watch video tutorials, figure things out over multiple trial-and-error campaigns, or read seemingly endless guides – all this before the game has even really started. For some, this is all part of the joy of gaming, for others, it’s enough to put them off.

Fortunately, even sprawling, challenging games can now implement relatively simple and intuitive gameplay mechanics, meaning that players can pick up and play some of the biggest AAA games with no prior preparation. Take, for example, Diablo IV. Only recently released, and with a beefy campaign and countless side quests to discover, the game can be learned by even the most amateur gamer in just a few minutes. Once you’ve mastered simply clicking the mouse to attack, setting up a few hotkeys, and pointing your cursor to move, the whole world of Sanctuary opens up before you, allowing you to learn the rest as you go.

Engaging stories

Combat games are all well and good, but for the pacifists among us, there are plenty of gentler experiences to enjoy. For many gamers, especially those who prefer to relax with a game, there is a greater appeal in a rich story being told. The games market offers millions of brilliant narratives, complete with lovable (or hateable) characters and the complex worlds they inhabit. These games also allow minority or otherwise unheard voices to come forward and share their experiences with the world, establishing an empathetic connection through sight, sound, and gameplay.

One such game is Night in the Woods, a game that grips you like a book you can’t put down. You’re pulled into the story of Mae, a college dropout looking for meaning in the town she left behind, and finding that everything has changed. As you navigate her relationships and recollections, you soon notice that something is stirring in the woods, and unexplained events are occurring. Perfect for that before-bed fix, Night in the Woods feels like being inside the pages of an enigmatic and emotionally touching novel.

Bite-sized sessions

Sometimes you just don’t have time to settle into a game for the whole night, but perhaps instead you’ve got an hour-long lunch break or half an hour before bed to fill. You don’t want a game that sucks you in too deep, but you still want to feel nourished by the experience, so the game itself has to be appealing yet digestible.

This is where a game like The Sims 4 comes in. Perhaps setting the definition of a sandbox game, The Sims 4 offers players opportunities to play with a virtual doll’s house in whatever way they see fit. Whether you want to boot it up and design your dream home, relive wild teenage nights, practice magic and sorcery, or even capture some prisoners (we’re not judging), this game lets you play out almost any scenario. Quick to load, easy to dig into, and with adjustable speed options, The Sims 4 is the perfect game to enjoy in those tiny free moments.

Difficulty sliders

Like with any hobby, you need time to get good at gaming. Equally, your level of enjoyment doesn’t always mean you have to be especially skilled, so you may never reach the levels of a professional but still have a deep love and affection for the hobby itself. This is where difficulty sliders prove themselves to be a real gift to the gaming community, as they allow people of all abilities to take part in the latest games, without feeling held back by arbitrary rules.

Famously, the action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 features some very defined difficulty sliders, meaning this incredible game can be enjoyed by people of all skill levels. There are four key difficulty levels – which affect general settings like attack strength, enemy health, and supply usage – and further options for accessibility like aim assist and auto-lock. If you feel like the game is slipping away from you, you can change these settings at any time from the game menu, meaning you don’t have to miss out on one of the hottest games of the last few years.

Flexible objectives

When you’re feeling a little stressed, or you haven’t got much time, it’s great to find a game with tangible progression and flexible objectives. No one wants to be stuck without inspiration, least of all those of us who might need a little more guidance.

This is something games like Stardew Valley do so well, providing as much or as little guidance as you like. When you first inherit the farm, its dilapidated appearance is a clear indicator of what needs to be done to get this place up and running, and you’ll soon be able to see the very visible difference that your hard work is making. You can follow the traditional path and look to raise a thriving farm and family, spend time meticulously weeding and planting, or merely make friends and enjoy the ride. However you tackle the game, you’ll be assured a satisfying experience from start to finish.

Whether you’re short on time or just want to relax, the above games dispense with any hurdles or barriers and cultivate an inclusive and enjoyable gaming experience for all abilities. Why not check out G2A.COM and grab a discounted game for your next session?