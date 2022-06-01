Brad Pitt broke his teeth for Fight Club (and then fixed them again)

The epic ‘90s movie Fight Club is an absolute classic, with lots of cool little details and fascinating narrative features keeping the thriller movie in conversations among movie fans still to this day, over 20 years after its release. Despite the intense level of fandom for the movie, there is one thing you may not have known, and that is that Brad Pitt sacrificed his teeth for the movie.

Fight Club is considered one of the best movies ever made, and it certainly has one of the best plot twists in movie history. Brad Pitt is a large part of the reason the film is so successful in what it sets out to achieve, and we already know he put his body through its paces for that production, achieving an incredibly ripped physique for the role of Tyler Durden.

Turns out, Pitt went to even further extremes than we originally thought to make his character all the more convincing. According to the Entertainment Weekly archives, Pitt apparently broke his teeth on purpose to make his portrayal of an underground brawler more realistic.

“Brad’s willing to go to great lengths for a character,” Cindy Guagenti, Pitt’s publicist at the time, said. “Most people hate to go to the dentist.” Clearly not Pitt though, who made sure his gnashers were perfectly messed up for the role so that people would believe he was part of the clandestine club at the heart of the movie.

Once the shoot was finished, Pitt reportedly returned to the dentist to get his pearly whites all fixed up again, to restore his pristine appearances. Now, that’s commitment!

To be fair to him, that’s the kind of method acting we can get behind, and the resulting performance was clearly worth it. And, let’s be honest, even with broken teeth, Tyler Durden was still the coolest man on the planet in 1999.