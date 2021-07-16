Save over $200 on the best Sony 4K TV

The Sony X90J 4K Smart TV is a top-of-class television that delivers quality performance in every category. Top of our list of best TVs, currently it’s over $200 off for Amazon US customers, giving you a market-leading television at a strong discount.

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR provides state-of-the-art image processing that’s constantly updating the screen based on what you’re watching, adjusting for contrast, colouring, and more. Netflix uses a separate feature specific to the streaming service, perfect for those cosy binge-watches. The UI is operated by Google TV, for all the latest apps and services, readily and conveniently usable straight out of the box.

On the audio side, Acoustic Multi-Audio helps deliver the same crystal-clear sound to every nook and cranny, ideal for the centrepiece of your living room. A thin black frame helps distinguish the screen from its backdrop without being too noticeable, granting a cinema-like experience when you’re checking out the best movies, and you can get it in a number of sizes, from 50″ up to 75″

We should note that this discount is only available to US customers at the moment. However, if you’re shopping from the UK, you can pick up the Sony XR-55X90J for under £1,500 on Amazon UK.

Sony X90J 55″ 4K Smart TV $1,499.99 $1,298.00

There’s no timeframe given for this deal, so it’d be best to get on it now while the opportunity’s there. For more home cinema hardware, check out our lists on the best projectors for TV and movies, and best headphones.