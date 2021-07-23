Save 15% on this Optoma movie projector

Boasting amazing colour, long lamp life, and a built-in speaker the Optoma SH360 is the perfect starter home projector. Capable of projecting vibrant and colourful images with 480p resolution (with 720p support), at a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, the SH360 allows you to reproduce cinematic colour without having to leave your home.

In terms of brightness, its 3600 Lumen bulb makes it perfect for both outdoor or indoor use, capable of projecting your favourite movie outside even on the brightest of summer nights without having to wait for sunset. The SH360 comes with a long life bulb that allows for up to 15,000 hours of lamp life, enabling 4 hours of viewing time every day for over ten years.

The Optoma SH360 boasts multiple inputs allowing it to connect to plug in and play HDMI dongles like the Optoma HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, or even something as basic as a laptop or Blu-ray player. The SH360 also displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players and the latest-generation game consoles, although you will need to buy the 3D glasses separately.

