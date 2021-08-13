Save over $300 on this LG OLED TV

You can save an incredible $300 on an LG OLED C1 55-Inch TV with Alexa Built-In if you go to Amazon right now. This is easily one of the best TVs you can buy, and at this price, it’s a steal. This ultra-thin TV offers an incredibly vibrant picture thanks to its OLED screen made up of 8 million individual pixels. Each pixel is capable of turning itself on and off, allowing for incredibly rich colours and perfect true black, meaning no more horrible black and grey artefacts ruining your viewing.

Complementing the OLED display is a built-in 4k processor that keeps whatever content you’re watching, be it a TV show, movie, or even a game, looking as good as possible. Rounding out that home cinema experience is the 40-watt speaker system, and it’s compatible with Dolby Atmos for that high-quality and immersive surround sound you know and love.

Even better, it comes with a built-in digital assistant allowing (both Alexa and Google), allowing you to ask your TV for music, weather, your Amazon shopping list, and much, much more. It can also connect to other smart devices in your house for added convenience.

The TV also comes with a Magic Remote which boasts a built-in AI that’ll grant you easy access to all the TV features and allow you to connect your new television to your phone. Just in case the remote ever slips down the back of the sofa and you can’t be bothered to get it.

LG OLED C1 55-Inch TV with Alexa Built In $1,799.99 $1,496.99

There are only four hours left on this deal, so it'd be best to get on it now while the opportunity's there.