Dwayne Johnson congratulates Chris Evans on being sexiest man alive

The hierarchy of (sexiness) power is changing. In 2016, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but now, six years on, he formally bestowed the title to fellow superhero movie actor and friend Chris Evans — albeit, a bit reluctantly.

During a comedy sketch on the Stephen Colbert Show, Johnson announced the feat by saying, “I just heard the amazing news — the fantastic news — that my good friend, Chris Evans was just named, Sexiest Man Alive from People Magazine, 2022. Let’s go congratulate him right now!”

As he congratulated Evans on his feat, the MCU movie actor remarked how nice it was the have the support of a “former Sexist Man Alive.”

“I never gave the title up,” Johnson retorted. “I’m the sexiest man alive in perpetuity, which means for life.”

He continued, “Let me ask you a question, brother. Am I alive? Am I still sexy? You bet my sexy mouth I am!” The pair swapping quips for the comedy sketch has likely come naturally to them at this point, as Johnson and Evans are both currently filming the Christmas movie Red One, with a planned 2023 release.

Speaking to People about being named 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive, Evans said, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about.”

