Timothée Chalamet’s “hero” told him not to do superhero movies

Timothée Chalamet says his hero told him not to do any superhero movies
Emma-Jane Betts

Published:

Dune 

Timothée Chalamet, the star of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, won’t be putting on a cape anytime soon. In an interview with Time, the young actor revealed that one of his “heroes” gave him some career advice, telling him to avoid drugs and superhero movies.

When asked how he plans to stay level headed, and how he’ll continue to navigate the increased public attention, Chalamet recounted the advice he received from one of his idols in approaching his growing and increasingly popular career.

“One of my heroes—I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass—he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” Chalamet said. “No hard drugs, and no superhero movies.”

However, despite the advice given by the unnamed hero, Chalamet’s name has been tied to both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU. It was rumoured that the star was among those considered for Matt Reeve’s The Batman, and in 2018 the actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming. So who knows, we may see the star forgo the career advice and act in a superhero flick yet.

