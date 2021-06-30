Don’t Breathe 2 gets horrifying first trailer

Thieves and intruders beware, because IGN just shared the first terrifying trailer for Don’t Breathe 2. A sequel to Fede Alvarez’s original horror movie, this film flips the first movie’s story on its head, making the Blind Man (Stephen Lang) a hero instead of a villain.

Directed by Rodo Sayagues, and using a script from Alvarez, Don’t Breathe 2 will see (no pun intended) The Blind Man living away from society in an isolated cabin with a young orphan girl whose parents died in a devastating house fire. However, the pair’s peace is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, and the Blind Man must leave his house to save her. That’s right, they’re going the Taken route for the sequel.

Don’t Breathe 2 was first announced in November 2016, with Fede Alvarez attached to direct the sequel. At the time producer, Sam Raimi told IGN that he thought it was the “greatest idea for a sequel he’d ever heard. Unfortunately, the planned sequel fell into development hell, and it wasn’t until August 2020 production actually began, with Sayagues replacing Alvarez as director.

This is Sayagues’s first time in the director’s chair, but he’s worked closely with Alvarez over the years, working as a writer on both Don’t Breathe, and Evil Dead (2013). Alvarez seems confident his old colleague is more than up to the task of directing, telling MovieWeb that he’s seen the film and that it’s “fantastic”.

Stephen Lang’s the only cast member who’s returning for the sequel (that we know). He told Bloody Disgusting he feels he had more time to prepare to play the Blind Man, and that he was working with charities to make sure his portrayal of a blind man was done right.

“I felt a real obligation to really, really work more specifically on the blindness, cause I had the time to do it. And so I hooked up with this amazing organization, The Northeastern Association for the Blind, which is located in Albany. And I began working with their director of orientation and movement,” he explained. “The second script was… it’s a different deal. And so I just needed to do that preparation there. When you’re working on the mechanics of a role, it’s tangible. I really, really enjoyed preparing for this role.”

Don’t Breathe 2 is releasing in UK cinemas on August 13, 2021.