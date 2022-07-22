Ryan Gosling says new Doctor Who is “most exciting thing” right now

He might be known more for his Hollywood career and time at the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, but after working with Ncuti Gatwa on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Ryan Gosling has also revealed himself to be a Whovian.

Gosling and the Sex Education star are both starring in Greta Gerwig’s comedy movie, Barbie. The pair are both playing iterations of Ken in the film, which also stars Margot Robbie, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Sharon Rooney. In an appearance on UK chat show, The One Show, Gosling was full of praise for his co-star, who was recently announced to be playing the 14th iteration of The Doctor in Doctor Who.

“Ncuti, I am such a big fan of Ncuti, he’s the coolest!” he said in an interview with Roman Kemp. “Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. So I’m here for it!” It looks like Gosling is such a big fan of Gatwa, he’s even willing to show it in his outfits, as he was spotted on the Barbie set proudly wearing a graphic tee sporting Gatwa’s face and the Doctor Who logo.

“Dolls supporting Doctors,” Gatwa wrote alongside a picture of Gosling wearing the tee in his Instagram story. “Yass King — as if I couldn’t love him anymore.”

While Gatwa was touched by the gesture, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies was more focussed on the shirt’s, erm, less-than-official status. In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, he wrote, “This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who. We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch.”

He accompanied the photo with the hashtag #rulesarerules, so I guess that nobody is above the law. Not even Ryan Gosling.