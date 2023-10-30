Russell T. Davies launches the Whoniverse with Tales of the TARDIS

A new era of Doctor Who is dawning, in the 60th anniversary year of the legendary BBC sci-fi series. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is launching the Whoniverse, which will be the new official name for over 800 episodes of Doctor Who, as well as new series. The first new series to launch will be Tales of the TARDIS, which reunites classic duos from Doctor Who’s past.

Russell T. Davies launched the revival era of Doctor Who in 2005 and was the showrunner for Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s tenures. Since 2010, Steven Moffatt and then Chris Chibnall took over, but now Davies is back for the 60th anniversary specials (which see Tennant returning), and for Ncuti Gatwa’s reign as the Doctor.

Davies has also co-written Tales of the TARDIS, which will see duos from the classic era of the best sci-fi series returning. These include; Peter Davison (Five) and his companion Tegan (Janet Fielding), Colin Baker (Six) and his companion Peri (Nicola Bryant), and Sylvester McCoy (Seven) and his companion Ace (Sophie Aldred).

Davies told the BBC; “The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it’s time to give it official status. And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career – to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor’s 60th birthday!”

The BBC says that Tales of the TARDIS will see; “Doctor Who legends step back into character to reflect on their adventures and in the process they discover something new, leaving viewers with a new insight into the story of each timeless pair.”

“Over six parts, each episode of Tales of the TARDIS features a different duo, with brand new scenes woven together with classic episodes to create a feature-length omnibus episode.”

“With new scenes written by Showrunner Russell T Davies, and previous Doctor Who writers Phil Ford and Pete McTighe, Tales of the TARDIS allows fans to rediscover the stories they love whilst inviting new viewers to explore the vast mythology of the Doctor.”

While the Whoniverse (including Tales of the TARDIS) will be launching on the BBC iPlayer on November 1, American fans have the excitement of the 60th anniversary specials coming to Disney Plus for Thanksgiving. The first episode lands on November 25.

Seeing David Tennant reunited with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble in the 60th anniversary specials is something to really look forward to, as well as Ncuti Gatwa’s incoming era as our new Doctor.

