Who is Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who? The UNIT boss, explained

Enter: Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. She's a character from Doctor Who's past, and has been ever-present in the franchise since the 2012 episode 'The Power of Three'.

Enter: Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. She’s a character from Doctor Who‘s past, and has been ever-present in the franchise since the 2012 episode ‘The Power of Three’. She now has a longstanding relationship with The Doctor, but you probably need a refresher as it’s been a while since we last saw her.

Kate Lethbridge-Stewart is the Chief Scientific Adviser to UNIT, and the daughter of Brigadier Sir Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart, a character who had been a part of the show since the 1960s.

Played by Jemma Redgrave, she first appeared in the episode ‘The Power of Three’ during the series’ seventh series. She works with The Doctor to help defend Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Kate’s appearance in Doctor Who is a continuation of the legacy of her father, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, who was a prominent figure in UNIT and had a long history with the Doctor. Kate Stewart’s inclusion in the modern series is a nod to this legacy and serves to continue the connection between the Doctor and UNIT.

However, Kate Lethbridge-Stewart now holds her own position in the franchise’s history too. She also represents strong, capable, and intelligent leadership within UNIT, making her an important and worthy ally of The Doctor. Now, in ‘The Giggle’ she’s helping The Doctor face down the threat posed by The Toymaker.

