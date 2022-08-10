31 of the best Doctor Who Big Finish audios are now under $1

The Doctor Who Big Finish audio dramas continue to delight fans by telling the stories not seen on the screen, giving us meetings between characters we’ve always wanted to see paired up, and filling many of the gaps in the aeons-long life of the Doctor. Because of their higher price tag, they’re a little too expensive for some fans, but right now, you can get 31 of the best Doctor Who audio dramas at works out as less than $1 (or £1) each in the latest Humble Bundle, which is only $25 (£20.03) for the lot.

So what can you expect from these Doctor Who Big Finish audios? Well, many of them are just like episodes of the TV series without the visual stimulus – full-cast audio dramas featuring the original actors and immersive soundscapes. Then others are more like audiobooks, with a popular character looking back and telling a story from their life (with an extra actor or two to voice other characters, plus atmospheric sounds and music.)

Of the audio adventures included in this collection, you’ll get to enjoy solo adventures for John Hurt’s War Doctor, Alex Kingston in the first series of the River Song audio spin-off, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann’s incarnations of the Doctor encountering things from the modern era of the show, and much more besides.

Here’s a full list of all the Doctor Who Big Finish audio adventures included in this bundle:

The Ninth Doctor Chronicles : a collection of Ninth Doctor stories narrated by Nicholas Briggs The Bleeding Heart The Widow on the Moore The Other Side – with Bruno Langley reprising the role of Adam Retail Therapy – with Camille Codury reprising the role of Jackie

: a collection of Ninth Doctor stories narrated by Nicholas Briggs The Diary of River Song Series 1 : a collection of full-cast audio dramas with Alex Kingston as River Song The Boundless Sea I Went to a Marvellous Party Signs The Rulers of the Universe – with Paul McGann reprising the role of the Eighth Doctor

: a collection of full-cast audio dramas with Alex Kingston as River Song Only the Monstrous : a collection of full-cast audio dramas with John Hurt as the War Doctor and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks The Innocent The Thousand Worlds The Heart of the Battle

: a collection of full-cast audio dramas with John Hurt as the War Doctor and Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks The Highest Science : a full cast audio drama adaptation of the classic Doctor Who novel of the same name, featuring Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor, and Lisa Bowerman as Bernice Summerfield

: a full cast audio drama adaptation of the classic Doctor Who novel of the same name, featuring Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor, and Lisa Bowerman as Bernice Summerfield The Churchill Years: Volume 2 : a collection of stories narrated by Ian McNeice, reprising his role as the Doctor Who universe’s Winston Churchill Young Winston – with Neve McIntosh reprising the role of Madame Vastra Human Conflict I Was Churchill’s Double Churchill Victorious

: a collection of stories narrated by Ian McNeice, reprising his role as the Doctor Who universe’s Winston Churchill The Well-Mannered War : a full cast audio drama adaptation of the classic Doctor Who novel of the same name, featuring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, Lalla Ward as Romana II, and John Leeson as K9

: a full cast audio drama adaptation of the classic Doctor Who novel of the same name, featuring Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor, Lalla Ward as Romana II, and John Leeson as K9 Doom Coalition 1 : a collection of full-cast audio dramas with Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor, with Nicola Walker as companion, Liv Chenka The Eleven – with Sylvester McCoy reprising the role of the Seventh Doctor The Red Lady – introducing Hattie Morahan as companion Helen Sinclair The Galileo Trap – with Hattie Morahan as Helen Sinclair The Satanic Mill – with Hattie Morahan as Helen Sinclair

: a collection of full-cast audio dramas with Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor, with Nicola Walker as companion, Liv Chenka Nightmare Country : a full cast audio drama adaptation of an unmade Doctor Who TV adventure, featuring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor, Janet Fielding as Tegan, and Mark Strickson as Turlough

: a full cast audio drama adaptation of an unmade Doctor Who TV adventure, featuring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor, Janet Fielding as Tegan, and Mark Strickson as Turlough Power Play : a full cast audio drama adaptation of an unmade Doctor Who TV adventure, featuring Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor, Nicola Bryant as Peri, and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield

: a full cast audio drama adaptation of an unmade Doctor Who TV adventure, featuring Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor, Nicola Bryant as Peri, and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield The Child : a Fourth Doctor audio story narrated by Louise Jameson, reprising the role of Leela

Judoon in Chains: this full cast audio drama features Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor encountering the Judoon, voiced by Nicholas Briggs

: a Fourth Doctor audio story narrated by Louise Jameson, reprising the role of Leela Judoon in Chains: this full cast audio drama features Colin Baker as the Sixth Doctor encountering the Judoon, voiced by Nicholas Briggs The Forsaken : a Second Doctor audio story narrated by Anneke Wills, reprising her role of Polly Wright, and with Frazer Hines reprising the role of Jamie

: a Second Doctor audio story narrated by Anneke Wills, reprising her role of Polly Wright, and with Frazer Hines reprising the role of Jamie Harvest of the Sycorax : this full cast audio drama features Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor as he encounters the Sycorax

: this full cast audio drama features Sylvester McCoy as the Seventh Doctor as he encounters the Sycorax Fallen Angels : this full cast audio drama features Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor as he encounters the Weeping Angels, with Sacha Dhawan as an incidental character

: this full cast audio drama features Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor as he encounters the Weeping Angels, with Sacha Dhawan as an incidental character The Sontaran Ordeal : this full cast audio drama features Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor as he encounters the Sontarans, voiced by Dan Starkey

: this full cast audio drama features Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor as he encounters the Sontarans, voiced by Dan Starkey Domain of the Voord : a First Doctor audio story narrated by William Russell, reprising the role of Ian Chesterton, and Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman

: a First Doctor audio story narrated by William Russell, reprising the role of Ian Chesterton, and Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman The Scorchies: a Third Doctor audio story narrated by Katy Manning reprising the role of Jo Grant

That’s a huge collection of Doctor Who audio adventures that encompasses pretty much every era of the show, with appearances from so many iconic characters and Doctors. This should tide you over until Doctor Who season 14.

Buy this bundle also helps to raise money for Children in Need, so you wouldn’t just be getting your hands on a huge collection of top-notch Doctor Who audio adventures, but also the satisfaction of having contributed towards some positive change in the world.