The Princess and the Frog gets Disney Plus TV spin-off

One of the most overlooked Disney films – The Princess and the Frog – is finally getting its due and the attention it deserves, with a Disney Plus spin-off TV series. The new long-form musical series will be called Tiana, after the main character. It will be coming to Disney Plus in 2023.

Stella Meghie – the writer and director of romantic films Everything, Everything (2017) and The Photograph (2020) will be writing and directing the show. Disney Plus say that; “The series follows the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.”

The Princess and the Frog was released in 2009 and stars Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, a waitress in New Orleans, who dreams of one day owning her own restaurant. The penniless Prince Naveen of Maldonia arrives in New Orleans, hoping to bag a rich Southern belle, such as Tiana’s best friend Charlotte.

Naveen dabbles in voodoo, resulting in him being turned into a frog. He persuades Tiana to kiss him in the hope it will change him back, but instead the kiss turns her into a frog! With the help of a jazz-loving alligator and a firefly who is in love with a star, the frogs try to find a way to become human again.

The film was given a jazz-based score by Randy Newman and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Anika Noni Rose did her own singing as Tiana. Rose is set to return to voice Tiana on the show.

The announcement can be seen here;

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), comes to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

We will bring you more details when we have them!