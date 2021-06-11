Dinner in America exclusive clip shows Ben Stiller-produced film’s off-beat charm

Arrow has shared an exclusive clip from their upcoming film Dinner in America with The Digital Fix. The quirky clip – which can be seen in our weekly news video – is titled ‘Cops’ and shows one of the movie’s main characters Simon (Kyle Gallner), desperately trying to avoid the police. With its off-beat music and eccentric atmosphere, we think it’s an incredible little tease that perfectly sets up the film.

Produced by comedy legend Ben Stiller and directed by Adam Rehmeier, Dinner in America stars Kyle Gallner as Simon, a punk rocker on the run from the law. After a chance encounter with the spirited but dorky Patty (Emily Skeggs) the two embark on a series of misadventures and begin to realise they have a lot more in common than they first expected.

Set to the beat of some brilliant original songs, Dinner in America has been described as a mixture of Welcome to the Dollhouse and Napoleon Dynamite, with just a dash of Heathers sprinkled in for good measure, and unsurprisingly the films’ received rave reviews.

Sat at an astonishing 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have been raving about the film, praising it as an off-beat, strangely sweet, and a furious love letter to being your authentic self – sounds good to us.

Speaking about the genesis of the idea Adam Rehmeier said: “Dinner in America is my love letter to the early 90s punk scene in Lincoln, Nebraska that served as the backdrop for my formative years. I grew up playing in bands and spent the better part of two decades 4-tracking in a series of basements, apartments, and lockouts. The DIY ethic instilled through those experiences has informed my creative process and approach to filmmaking.”

Dinner in America is now streaming on Arrow and available to buy or rent on all digital platforms in the UK.

