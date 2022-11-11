Kevin Conroy’s 9/11 story proves why he was the greatest Batman

The sad news has just broken that reportedly, Batman actor Kevin Conroy has passed away. Tributes and anecdotes regarding the beloved voice actor are sure to come pouring in, and some are already being shared on social media. One is a video clip of Conroy telling a story that takes place in Manhattan, in the first few days after 9/11.

Twitter user Henry Gilbert posted; “In the documentary I Know That Voice, Kevin Conroy tells this unforgettable story about working at a food relief station in Manhattan in the days after 9/11. It’s one of my favorite stories he told about the power of his talents. Rest In Peace Mr. Conroy.”

In the video clip, Conroy says; “We’re getting hundreds of meals ready, and this one guy in the middle of the night, three nights into this, says; ‘my day job is I’m an architect, what’s your day job?’ And I said; ‘well I do voices mostly.’ And he said; ‘I knew it! You’re the guy that does Batman! You’re that Kevin Conroy!'”

“He goes into this dining hall, and this is the first week after the attack, there was just this sombre sadness. And this guy goes; ‘Guys! guys! you’re not going to believe who’s been cooking your dinners! It’s Batman!’ There’s a long silence, and then you can hear ‘Bullshit!’ from the back of the place. And someone else says; ‘Make him prove it!'”

“So I’m in the back kitchen, and they suddenly hear me saying; ‘I am vengeance! I am the night! I am Batman!’ There’s a long pause, then you hear from the back of the place; ‘Holy fuck! That is Batman!’ And suddenly people were laughing. And the architect who had recognised me said; ‘What does it feel like to be Santa Claus?’ Cause that’s what just happened here.”

Kevin Conroy voiced Batman in what is widely considered one of the best animated series of all time. His Batman faced-off against Mark Hamill’s Joker in the series, which ran for 85 episodes from 1992-1995. Check out our guide to the best DC animated movies.