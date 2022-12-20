Danny DeVito goes viral as someone’s Christmas tree, and he loves it

Danny DeVito mainly graces our screens as Frank Reynolds in the hilarious comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia these days, but he’s also been the star of many great comedy movies through the years, too. To some however, he is simply a really good substitute for a Christmas tree.

He may be very comfortable being the foul-mouthed father of Dennis and Dee Reynolds, spending most of his time getting drunk at Paddy’s Pub, and generally just terrorising the citizens of Philadelphia, but DeVito clearly loves to spread festive cheer, too.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, the legendary actor showed his appreciation for the way someone used his image to create a make-shift Christmas tree.

Twitter user panoparker tweeted an image (seen below) of a Danny DeVito cardboard cut-out adorned with Christmas lights and presents at his feet, along with the caption: “We don’t have a Christmas tree so we use Danny DeVito.”

DeVito saw the tweet and clearly was a fan of the inventive approach to celebrating the festive season, quote-tweeting the original post with the message: “Love being your Christmas Danny.”

He should be used to being covered in Christmas lights, to be fair. After all, he did star in the Christmas movie Deck the Halls way back when. The 2000s movie saw DeVito’s character competing with his neighbour, played by Matthew Broderick, to have the best Christmas decorations on the street.

If you’re into DeVito’s work, you may want to dive into our list of the best Batman villains to see if his rendition of the Penguin makes the cut. Or check out our list of the best family movies to see if his directorial efforts on the ‘90s movie Matilda made our ranking.