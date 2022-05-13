Reddit pitches best Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood crossover movie

Reddit has one hell of a crossover pitch featuring two of the most compared actors of our generation, Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe. Both the Harry Potter actor and Lord of the Rings star have been lumped together over the years. They are regularly referred to as one of the most well known A-lister look-a-likes. Now we may just have one of the best movie ideas to capitalise on that fun fact.

C. Robert Cargill, writer of Doctor Strange in the MCU and upcoming The Black Phone, recently took to Twitter to share a cross over movie pitch he found over on Reddit. The idea is that Elijah wood would find himself mistaken for Daniel Radcliffe whose character would be a trained killer.

The Tweet read: “Someone on Reddit once pitched an action-comedy starring Elijah Wood & Margot Robbie as a married couple visiting Europe who gets mistaken for a married pair of assassins played by Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving, and I think about how bad I want to see that movie A LOT.”

Obviously, a ton of people agree with Cargill’s want to see this pitch come to the big screen, as the Tweet has gone viral with many calling on Hollywood to make the cross over film happen.

— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) May 12, 2022

As we said above, this concept is primarily built because the two stars often get mistaken for one another. Daniel Radcliffe previously commented on these comparisons in a Wired autocomplete interview back in September 2021. “We don’t actually look that alike,” he said. “But if you imagine all our component parts, we’re just short, pale, blue-eyed, big-eyed, brown-haired people.”

However, the star did confirm that he would love to do a movie with Elijah and believed that if a project did occur with both of them attached, it would have to follow a similar premise to the Reddit story.

“I would love to be in a movie with Elijah Wood. At this point, it feels like it would have to be something that is consciously using the way the world sees us as linked and similar looking,” Radcliffe said. “I’m very open to pitches. There’s no way you can do that because I’m not on social media, but if it’s good, it’ll get to me.”

Hopefully, the viral tweet does get to Radcliffe somehow because, honestly, the idea of an action movie filled with assassins and mistaken identity just sounds too good to pass up.