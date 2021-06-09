Hannibal showrunner directing Stephen King’s Christine remake

Christine is getting back on the road. Another adaptation of Stephen King’s road rage novel is on the way, and Bryan Fuller, who’s worked on Hannibal, Star Trek: Discovery, and more, has been tapped to write and direct.

One of King’s many hits, Christine focuses on a teenager, Arnie, who picks up a 1958 Plymouth Fury, and finds the car has a larger influence on him than he first expected. Eventually, everyone in Arnie’s life is targeted by the automobile, leading to drastic measures. Deadline reports that the intention is for the movie to stay in the ’80s, and remain true to King’s book.

Christine was adapted once before, by John Carpenter for the 1983 movie of the same name. Being a Carpenter horror movie from the ’80s, that version has its fans, and following the duo of John Carpenter and Stephen King is no easy task. This will be Fuller’s first time on a feature film, and in addition to retooling and revamping properties for Hannibal and Star Trek, he’s worked on American Gods, and created, or co-created, a number of other shows, including Pushing Daisies and Dead Like Me.

Another King adaptation, Lisey’s Story, about a widow who becomes the subject of a terrifying stalker, is currently streaming on Apple TV. The eight episode series is running weekly into July.

We’ll let you know more about Christine when we can. Here’s the best alien movies, for some spookiness while you wait.