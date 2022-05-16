Chainsaw Man anime series coming to Crunchyroll

Anime fans have been hotly anticipating the arrival of ultra-violent manga adaptation Chainsaw Man and we now have some good news to share – the series will be coming to Crunchyroll later this year. Crunchyroll will simulcast the anime series from Japan, subtitled and dubbed, in more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

“With dark humour, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service,” said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. “Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

In a supernatural world of Devils manifested from the collective fears of humans, Denji is a teenage Devil Hunter living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as “Chainsaw Man” – a man with a devil’s heart.

Fans of the manga will be keen to see how the whole “chainsaw for a head and arms” thing will translate to anime. The events of the story take place in 1997, in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union still exists, and many events (such as the Holocaust) appear to have not occurred.

Chainsaw Man is directed by Ryū Nakayama and is based on the award-winning manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The anime screenplay is by Hiroshi Seko.

While we wait for more news on Denji, the Devils, and his chainsaw limbs,