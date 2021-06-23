New Candyman movie gets creepy second trailer

Universal has just dropped a new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s incredible looking, spooky slasher Candyman. A direct sequel to the original 1992 horror movie Candyman, this new trailer hints at the origins of the titular urban legend and teases the bee covered killer’s connection to our main character Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

This new take on the classic horror follows Anthony, a painter, as he moves into the Candyman’s old stomping ground, Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighbourhood, which has become gentrified in the last decade or two. When Anthony’s career starts to stall, though, he begins researching the old legends of the Candyman, and it’s not long before he finds himself stood in front of a mirror repeating that deadly name three times, “Candyman, Candyman, Candyman”.

Now stalked by the hook-handed killer Anthony soon begins to uncover the tragic and horrifying true story behind the terrifying myth, as the unfortunate artist is forced on a blood-drenched journey that threatens not just his own life or the lives of his friends and family but also his sanity.

Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta, Candyman stars Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright, Anthony’s girlfriend and an art gallery director, Colman Domingo as William Burke, who tells Anthony the legend of Candyman, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright, Brianna’s brother.

The original Candyman Tony Todd also makes an appearance, reprising his role as the titular villain, as does Vanessa Estelle Williams who played Anne-Marie McCoy in the first and fourth films in the original series run.

Candyman slices its way into theatres on August 27.