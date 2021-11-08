Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 on the way

Those who have been waiting since 2019 for news of another season of anime series Bungo Stray Dogs, need wait no more. A fourth season has been announced today.

Bungo Stray Dogs is based on the manga series of the same name by Kafka Asagiri. The main character is Atsushi Nakajima, a weretiger who joins a group of other people with supernatural abilities on various adventures. They form the ‘Armed Detective Agency’ and solve mysteries, as well as carrying out missions assigned by the mafia.

The first two seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs both aired in 2016. A film called Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple followed in 2018. And the third season streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation in 2019, which is likely where the fourth season will be available.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of more seasons for two-and-a-half years. Although, a spin-off series called Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! did air in 2021. A live-action film called Bungo Stray Dogs The Movie: Beast will be released next year. The series has even spawned a phone game.

The first three seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs are available on HBO Max in the US.

The official Twitter account of Bungo Stray Dogs posted the announcement with a poster image;

The fourth season will continue to be made by BONES animation studio. Main cast members Yūto Uemura, who plays Atsushi Nakajima, Mamoru Miyano, playing Osamu Dazai, are also returning. other returning cast members include Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi, Kenshiro Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa, and Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara.

As of now, there is no release date for Bungo Stray Dog’s fourth season. You can stream the show’s first three seasons on HBO Max and Crunchyroll. The new season will be available on Crunchyroll concurrent to its airing in Japan.