James Gunn shares the incredible story of when he met Bill Murray

They say never meet your heroes because they’ll only disappoint you. Well, whoever “they” are they clearly had bad role models because it turns out if you make Bill Murray your idol, he’ll never disappoint you. This was a lesson Marvel Cinematic Universe director James Gunn learned the easy way when he had the pleasure of meeting Murray while out and about in Tinsel Town.

Gunn – who shared the story on Twitter yesterday to celebrate Murray’s birthday – admitted he’s always been a fan of the Ghostbuster stars’ work, but it turned out the feeling was mutual. “Once, I was at a party and saw Bill and freaked out because he’s a hero. But you know, I’m cool, I don’t bother people like that,” Gunn wrote. “I’m just gonna sit on the couch and pretend like fucking Bill’ Stripes, Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, Murray’ isn’t standing right there.”

“But then he saw me and came over & shook my hand,” he continued. “He knew who I was, which was weird & cool. And then he knelt on the floor beside me and rested his elbow on my knee, like, leaning on me, and he [starts] waxing poetic about how much he loved my work on Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”

Obviously, Gunn presumed that Murray was “fucking with him”, but apparently not. Supposedly, Murray had been “talking up Scooby-Doo 2 around [Hollywood]” and telling anyone who would listen “how much he loved the movie.”

Listen, we love Scooby-Doo as much as the next person – we put it on our list of the best animated series ever – but it’s shocking to hear how big a fan Murray allegedly is. Maybe he’s a Linda Cardellini fan?

This is far from the only strange story that’s gone around about Murray. He’s become something of a legend online for his trolling, like a more famous version of Bigfoot, and there are entire corners of the internet dedicated to keeping track of his escapades. We’ve photographic evidence of the comedy movie legend crashing weddings, drinking at student house parties, and even doing the washing up.

While his adventures seem random, there’s one prank that Murray has repeated. He loves to steal fan’s fries whenever he can, and when the slack-jawed victim of his potato heist tries to complain, he simply tells them, “no one will ever believe you”.

Was Gunn a victim of Murray’s peculiar sense of humour, or was he sincere? Half the fun’s not knowing, I suppose?