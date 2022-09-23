Margot Robbie was embarrassed by leaked Barbie movie set photos

There were a couple of weeks in late June 2022 when it felt like not a day went by without new photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie going viral. They reached their zenith with the pair rollerblading in neon spandex on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

We also saw several other outfits from the couple, who play Barbie and Ken, including charming cowboy ensembles – black for him and pink for her of course. Gosling was also seen sporting double denim, fittingly known as a Canadian tuxedo. Greta Gerwig is directing the movie, with an all-star cast including Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrara, Michael Cera, and new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa.

But Robbie revealed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she was embarrassed by the leaks; “I can’t tell you how mortified we were. We look like we’re laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

Robbie continued; “I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.”

“So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

Even though the set ended up being invaded by huge crowds, the plot of the movie is still very much under wraps, with many people speculating about how a Barbie movie can work. We’ll have to wait to find out, in the mean time, check out our guide to the best comedy movies.