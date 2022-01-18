Arthur ending this year after 25 seasons

The longest-running children’s animated series on American television is coming to an end this year. Arthur will reach the end of its 25th and final season in the spring of 2022, says public broadcaster PBS. However, they are committed to keeping the character going with a series of digital spin-offs.

Arthur is a glasses-wearing aadvark who lives in Elwood City with his animal friends. The long-running show is based on the books by Marc Brown and began in 1996. It has aired more than 240 episodes.

PBS’ plans for the popular character, once the show has ended, include a podcast, video shorts and digital games.

“For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences,” said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS Kids. “We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favourite aardvark.”

As the children who watched Arthur have grown up, it has spawned several popular memes, including Arthur shaking his fist in anger and his sister DW with bags under her eyes.

Another popular meme is DW standing outside Arthur’s bedroom saying “the sign can’t stop me because I can’t read!”

“It’s been a privilege to work with an extraordinary and talented team to bring to Arthur to public television audiences for more than two decades,” added Carol Greenwald, Senior Executive Producer, GBH Kids. “We’re excited about Arthur’s next chapter – sharing the stories and experiences of Arthur and his Elwood City community to the media platforms where the next generation of kids and families will connect with them for years to come.”

While we wait for the various Arthur spin-offs to happen, check out our guide to the best animated series.