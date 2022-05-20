Gotham Knights synopsis teases post-Batman TV series

The CW has got cancel-happy recently, culling a whole swathe of TV shows including Batwoman, but they have greenlit a few new ones. One such show is Gotham Knights – which is taking DC characters in yet another direction. It will focus on a band of teenage superheroes, and a synopsis has now been released that gives us more idea of what to expect.

“Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies.”

These teen kids include; “Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable.”

The synopsis continues; “With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Supernatural’s Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson).”

The synopsis concludes; “But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.”

There’s obviously some similarities between Gotham Knights and Titans, or Teen Titans, but in the confusing world of the DCEU and Arrowverse, they are now two different branches of the tree.

