Army of Thieves gets quirky new trailer

Netflix has shared a new trailer for Army of Thieves at their global fan event Tudum. A prequel to Zack Snyder’s wildly popular zombie movie Army of the Dead, the thriller movie swaps Vegas for Europe as we see how Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) became known as a master safecracker.

Army of Thieves takes place six years before the events of Army of the Dead, in the early days of the zombie apocalypse. The comedy movie will see Ludwig recruited by Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) who wants his help pulling off a heist with the help of a crew of aspiring thieves. Schweighöfer will also serve as director with Snyder tasking a back seat as executive producer.

Producer Deborah Snyder described the film to IndieWire as “a romantic comedy heist film”. Snyder also promised that you don’t need to have seen Army of the Dead to enjoy the movie. “It stands alone… you could watch [Army of the Dead] because it’s the history of our safecracker, it’s also just this really sweet, funny film,” she said.

“It’s more like ‘The Italian Job,’ but it takes place in a world where these zombies exist in America, and it’s causing instability in the banking institutions,” she continued. “ They’re moving money around, so it’s the perfect opportunity for a heist.”

Army of Thieves isn’t the only spin-off we’re getting. Netflix is also producing a prequel anime TV series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas which will serve as an origin story for the zombie plague.

Army of Thieves doesn't have an official release date yet