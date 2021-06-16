Best Prime Day entertainment deals

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and everyone is anxiously waiting for all those sweet deals and irresistible bargains. For film, tech and Tv lovers, it’s an especially exciting time, as, let’s be honest, all our favourite gadgets, equipment, countless films, and boxsets of series aren’t exactly the cheapest. Amazon Prime day is a blessing for all our wallets, and in preparation for its arrival on June 21 and 22, we here at The Digital Fix are ready to help with all your discount hunting needs.

We’ve rounded up the best entertainment deals on Amazon right now, be it streaming services, projectors or streaming devices we go through it all. In the sea of discounts, it’s easy to lose your head, and end up scrolling Amazon’s store page for hours, forgetting what you were looking for in the first place. To save precious deal-hunting time, you can simply keep tabs on this list, which will be updated as more discounts continue to roll in.

Before we get started, please remember that our list is for Prime Day, so you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it. Besides these exclusive deals, Prime members also get free delivery and access to Prime video services (home to series like The Boys, and The X-Files). If you aren’t a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Now that that’s out the way, let’s get onto the good stuff. Get yourself comfortable, and have your wallets at the ready; here are the best Amazon Prime Day entertainment deals this year.

streaming service deals

Prime Video is offering up to 50% off its huge collection of timeless movies and hit TV series to prime members. Although new titles aren’t included in the deal, cult classics and critically acclaimed series/films like the Wolf of Wall Street or Interstellar are up for grabs. With Amazon’s well-known top tier streaming quality, and now tons of cheap films and shows ready to keep us entertained for hours, what more could a cinephile ask for this Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Video $0.00 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Projector deals

Who doesn’t want a home cinema that can fit in their pocket? Having a sleek projector that you can take on the go has never been easier or cheaper. Apeman is high quality, easy to set up, lightweight, and the M400 comes with some stellar built-in speakers, letting you turn any room into a surround sound home entertainment heaven. For more amazing sound system discounts, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day best speaker list.

APEMAN M400 Mini Portable Projector $369.99 $249.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Streaming Device deals

Online Tv shows/films are great no matter where you stream them, but you just can’t get that classic viewing experience without a TV. Thanks to streaming devices, you can watch all your streaming services on a big screen in your living room. Roku is a go-to reliable streaming device, letting you watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and all the other online entertainment services with ease and in 4K. It’s a Wi-Fi-only piece of equipment but insanely powerful, simple to use, and can make any TV viewing experience go from just fine to fabulous. For more TV and 4K screen discounts, make sure to look over our Amazon Prime Day TV deals.

Roku Streaming Stick+ $49.99 $39.00 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

And there you have it, the best entertainment deals to pick up this Amazon Prime Day. Again, please remember that you will have to be a Prime member to get access to these bargains. However, if you aren’t one already, we’re pretty sure that these deals have at least pushed you over into considering coming to the Prime side.

You can join in on all the saving money glory this month by signing up for your free 30-day trial here.