Chris Pine tries to root out a mole in new espionage thriller trailer

Spies, sex and secrets are on the menu for Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, in the first trailer for their new thriller movie All the Old Knives. It comes to Prime Video on April 8 and also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Set in Vienna, England and Northern California – Pine plays Henry, a CIA operative assigned to root out a mole, and everyone’s a suspect, including his former lover Celia (Newton). The trailer opens with Laurence Exposition Fishburne helpfully saying; “They opened the books on Flight 127. The hijackers had help from inside our station here in Vienna. We need to find out if we had a mole.”

Celia says she was “living the dream, then Flight 127 happened.” Henry says; “Someone in our station betrayed us.” Celia turns the tables back on Henry, saying “what about you?” Jonathan Pryce pops up as a suspect. Fishburne tells Henry; “If it’s Celia Harrison, I need to know that the man I send can do what’s necessary.” The tagline is “Secrets Kill.”

The official synopsis is as follows; “When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station.”

“His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.”

