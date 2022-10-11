Adam Sandler starts filming new Safdie Brothers movie soon

Filming is set to begin in “late winter” (which probably means early 2023) on the new Adam Sandler and Safdie Brothers project, says Adam Sandler in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Sandler earned some of the best reviews of his career for the Safdies’ Uncut Gems in 2019.

Sandler says; “I’m going to do a movie with the Safdie brothers and we’re supposed to start in the late winter, right. Once that Safdie brothers movie starts — I love those guys, I know we’re going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it’s as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time.”

“So part of my brain is going, ‘Wow, once that movie starts I’m in deep and our lives are going to change.’ Like everybody, when you work hard you’re tired, you’re knocked out, and you miss out on some stuff [with your family] that you wish you could’ve seen. But ultimately, I know it’s going to be a few months of going after a goal that we all feel the same about. We want to do the best we can.”

When asked if he expects the project to be as intense as Uncut Gems was, Sandler replies; “Yeah, because of how much these guys care. And how much I don’t want to let them down. And I see how hard they work, and just like when I’m working on my comedies with my friends, it means a lot to us. Every joke means a lot. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don’t want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much.”

In Uncut Gems, Sandler played a jewellery dealer who is addicted to gambling on basketball games, making for one of the funniest, but most stressful films of the year. One of Sandler’s last movies was also set in the world of basketball – the Netflix movie Hustle. The Safdies also won critical acclaim for 2017’s Good Time starring Robert Pattinson.

Not much is known about the new project, including what it’s even called, but knowing how the Safdies work, this is probably yet-to-be-decided. While we wait for more news on Sandler’s next movie, check out our guide to the best comedy movies.