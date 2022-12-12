Adam Sandler made kids cry filming Billy Madison dodgeball scene

Billy Madison remains one of the most popular Adam Sandler movies of all time, nearly 30 years after its release. Starring Sandler as the titular character, Billy Madison tells the story of a spoiled hotel heir who is tasked with retaking and passing every grade in school within 24 weeks if he wants to inherit his father’s business and fortune.
Naturally, the premise of this comedy movie led to a number of humorous scenes with a grown man being schooled alongside a bunch of first-graders, but in a new appearance on Conan, Sandler shared the awkward story behind the ‘90s movie‘s iconic dodgeball scene.