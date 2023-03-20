Barbara Streisand once refused to meet Zac Efron

Since Zac Efron was launched to fame in 2006’s High School Musical, there are hoards of girls and now – women – who would jump at the chance to meet the former teen heartthrob. Efron has also put in the work and given some impressive performances in drama movies such as Me and Orson Welles, The Paperboy, Parkland, and We Are Your Friends. He now presents a wholesome Netflix series called Down to Earth.

But if there’s one person who isn’t impressed by Efron’s achievements, it’s Barbra Streisand. But to be fair, when you’re an icon of such legendary status as Babs – are you impressed by anyone? In 2016, Efron told an anecdote (via EW) about visiting his buddy Seth Rogen on the set of The Guilt Trip – in which Streisand plays Rogen’s mother.

“Do you want to meet her?” Efron recalled being asked. “We can go see if you can meet her.” But it wasn’t meant to be; “Somebody came back and was just like, no,” Efron said, laughing. “I’m going to say it’s because she was working.” A supportive Rogen chimed in, “I think she was working. Let’s say that, yeah.”

Efron of course co-starred with Rogen in the (Bad) Neighbours comedy movies. Other comedy roles for Efron include That Awkward Moment, Dirty Grandpa, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Baywatch, and The Beach Bum.

In case you need reminding of Streisand’s achievements, she exploded to stardom in the late 60s with the one-two punch of musicals Funny Girl and Hello Dolly! She won the best actress Oscar for Funny Girl, which was her debut film role. In the 70s, her roles included What’s Up Doc, The Way We Were and A Star is Born.

In the 80s and 90s, she directed three movies – Yentl, The Prince of Tides, and The Mirror Has Two Faces. The Prince of Tides was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. 2012’s The Guilt Trip – in which she co-starred with Rogen and ignored Efron – was actually her last movie role.

