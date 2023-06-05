Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser reveals what drew him to Rip Wheeler

Yellowstone is one of the best TV series out right now and is packed with memorable characters. However, few faces are as striking as Rip Wheeler, the ranch foreman turned son-in-law in the Dutton family. Since season 1 of the drama series, Rip has been a Yellowstone fan favorite, but it wasn’t Rip’s popular appeal that first drew actor Cole Hauser to the part.

Cole Hauser is the Yellowstone cast member who brings Rip to life on our small screens, but he wasn’t always up for the role. Initially, Hauser was set to apply for the part of one of the three Dutton sons. However, the role of Rip called to him. During an interview on the Today show, the star broke down why he jumped at the chance to portray the ranch foreman instead of a Dutton.

“I just knew with Taylor Sheridan’s [the show’s creator] writing and my style of acting, the premise of the show and the cast around me, that there was a chance that Rip would be a special character,” Hauser explained. “With a ton of different colors. And he has become that.”

The actor went on to share how Rip’s personality is a favorite of his to portray as well. For those who may not know, Rip can be a stone-cold killer when he wants to be, and a complete sweetheart to his wife, Beth, at the same time. It’s this duality that Hauser loves.

“I mean, there is a darkness to him that I love. But there is also this kind of real passion and love that he has for Beth,” he continued. “I thought that was a really good juxtaposition as an actor to be to able to play that. And again, it is about colors.”

“And I think Taylor, over time, has given me that space to continue to plan and show the sensitive side of Rip. So there are levels to him that I love.”

