Yellowjackets season 2 won’t premiere until early 2023

When Yellowjackets debuted in 2021, it is safe to say that all of us TV series fans were hooked from the get-go. Following a group of teens trying to survive in the wilderness among the elements and some weird cult-like goings on, the show has picked up seven Primetime Emmy nominations since releasing as well as gathering a massive fanbase.

However, despite all our anticipation for the next chapter in the show, it looks like we have to wait a bit longer for the Yellowjackets season 2 release date. In an interview with The Wrap, showrunners and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson shared that the Showtime series won’t be coming out in 2022. “We’re looking into the first quarter of 2023,” Lyle explained.

“We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although, of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time,” Lyle continued. “I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February, and we’ll be airing sometime shortly after that.”

Season 1 of Yellowjackets ended with plenty of mysteries left unsolved, and details dying to be revealed. And although we are anxious to see what happens next, Nickerson and Lyle have shared that they are putting quality first and won’t rush the production.

The two discussed how crafting a series that follows two timelines takes time to put together and how they are dedicated to making the next chapter of the drama series as good as the first season.

“One thing about the show doing really well, that maybe I hadn’t anticipated, was how much responsibility Ashley and I and Jonathan and the whole team feel to earn the level of affection the audience is showing,” Nickerson said. “The idea of delivering something that wasn’t as good as the first season was just too much to bear. So I said, ‘I think that we should take a little more time with this and just make sure it’s really good.'”

