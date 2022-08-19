Elijah Wood joins the cast of Yellowjackets

Things are hotting up with Yellowjackets season two, and there have been several casting announcements made recently. The most exciting of which is that Christina Ricci’s fellow child-star-of-the-90s, Elijah Wood, is joining the ensemble.

Other announcements that have been made include Six Feet Under’s Lauren Ambrose will be the adult Van, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Simone Kessell will be playing the adult Lottie. Wood will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming.

Like Ricci, who famously had roles as a child in the likes of Mermaids (1990), The Addams Family (1991), and Casper (1995) – Wood was also a child actor. Wood starred in Forever Young (1992), Flipper (1996) and co-starred with Ricci in The Ice Storm (1997). Yellowjackets cast-mate Melanie Lynskey’s big break came in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures (1994), when she played a teen murderer alongside Kate Winslet. Wood and Lynskey co-starred in Macon Blair’s I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore in 2017. Wood had his own small brush with Jackson in the little-known Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Elijah Wood is now a producer as well as actor, and he produced horror movies The Greasy Strangler and Daniel Isn’t Real, as well as Mandy and Color out of Space – both starring Nicolas Cage. His recent acting roles include the horror movie Come to Daddy and the Ted Bundy movie No Man of God.

The first season of Yellowjackets has seven Emmy nominations, including for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci. Production on season two of Yellowjackets is expected to start by the end of August 2022 in Vancouver. It is unlikely to debut on Showtime before Spring 2023.

