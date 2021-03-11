Want to work for The Digital Fix? It's your last chance to apply for our Editor and Staff Writer roles - applications close TOMORROW

If you haven't already seen The Digital Fix has new owners and the future looks bright - and the first thing Network N are doing is putting in place a brand new editor and some staff writers. That's right - we are hiring right now!

The editor will have the responsibility of taking the existing site and making it one of the leading entertainment portals on the internet with a focus on TV, film, gadgets and geek culture. They'll need to know the difference between a Mandalorian and an Andorian and will be charged with revitalising the site.

The staff writers will also need to be keen aficionados of the moving arts and will help the editor achieve their lofty goals. We're looking to interview in the next few weeks so be quick if you're interested in joining our new lead team.

EDITOR – THE DIGITAL FIX

Location: Bath, UK (also available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday, 12 March, 2021 (apply here)

Salary: £30k

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Content creation, including writing, sub-editing, and commissioning

Content planning: overseeing all editorial output, and deciding what the site should cover and when

Managing an in-house editorial team plus a pool of freelancers

Helping to develop and deliver on the editorial strategy for the brand

Identifying and implementing growth strategies for the website

Developing relationships with publishers, developers, and PRs in order to deliver original content

Ensuring all output meets Network N’s high editorial standards, and is delivered on-time and on-budget

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Staying on top of, and training team members in, SEO best practices and internal process changes

Other as requested by the Group Editor or Publishing Director

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

Previous experience in a senior role on a gaming or entertainment website

Experience managing staff members

Exceptional knowledge of and a passion for TV, movies, and gadgets

Ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends

Excellent writing and copy editing skills

Proactivity and a strong work ethic

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

SEO knowledge

All applicants must have the right to work in the UK by start of employment

STAFF WRITER (MULTIPLE ROLES) – THE DIGITAL FIX

Location: Bath, UK (also available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday, 12 March, 2021 (apply here)

Salary: £20k

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Content creation: writing guides, features, reviews, and news stories

Editorial planning, including spotting and exploring content opportunities

Sub-editing the work of others, if required

Conducting interviews

Cultivating relationships with developers, publishers, PRs, etc.

Learning and working within guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Staying on top of SEO best practices and internal process changes

Other as requested by the Editor or Group Editor

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE: