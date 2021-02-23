The Digital Fix is now part of Network N - and we're hiring

This week The Digital Fix is 22 years old - that's older than Facebook, YouTube and countless other Internet behemoths so it's with some excitement that we are announcing the biggest change to the site in that long and chequered history - we have new owners!

The Digital Fix has officially joined Network N - home of sites that include PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, The Loadout and Wargamer. With the change there will be a new dedicated full time editor on the site along with some new staff writers. In fact, these jobs are being advertised right now so if you're an experienced editor or writer and want to join our paid team now is the time. We'll be updating this announcement with details on how to apply shortly.

Now the formalities are out of the way, I wanted to share a few personal thoughts on the change and what it will mean for the site in the future. The Digital Fix has been part of me - I've been here for more than half of my life. I've put my heart and soul into making this site what it is. We started out in 1999 as DVD Times, we were soon joined by The DVD Forums and later, CD Times. Then in 2010 The Digital Fix evolved as one site covering film, music, games, television and pop culture.

There have been highs - and lows - but it's been an amazing two decades and the decision to hand the reigns of the site over to someone else has always been a hard one. I've come close a few times but never felt those that were interested were the right people to carry on what I started. Network N on the other hand are brilliant - they're passionate about all the things that makes the site great and they want to make the site bigger and better than ever.

They'll be putting in more money than I could have ever done myself in the site - a new design and real investment in the content and the future. I'm sad, but so, so excited about the possibility of seeing my site become something bigger than I'd ever imagined.

Of course, The Digital Fix is more than just one person - there have been hundreds of writers who have started their careers on TDF and we have an amazing writing team here already - every single person who has contributed to the site in the past can take credit for what is here today. I can't say that there won't be changes - there definitely will - but I can be confident that all of those changes will lead to a better and more exciting experience for everyone.